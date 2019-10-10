Schreiner University has invited The Flyin’ A’s to participate in the “Music and Conversation” event on Oct 29 on campus.
This husband-and-wife-duo hails from Austin, and they bring their Texas roots to all they do, according to a press release.
“This high-energy duo is famous for their top-notch songwriting, breathtaking harmonies and exceptional live performance,” states a press release from the university.
The duo’s album, “You Drive Me Crazy,” was selected to be on the 2017 first round Grammy Ballot. The Flyin’ A’s have been on tour around the U.S., U.K. E.U. and New Zealand.
“From Stuart Adamson’s outstanding lead guitar work and gritty vocals to Hilary Claire Adamson’s powerhouse vocal gymnastics and lilting harmonies, it is no wonder this duo is quickly gaining momentum both at home and abroad,” the press release states. “They combine the best of Texas country, southern blues, folk and gospel to create an original sound that is all their own.”
Stuart Adamson grew up in San Antonio and played in his father’s classic country band as a teen, as well as performed solo. He played at iconic San Antonio events throughout the city, including Fiesta’s Night in Old San Antone, in addition to charity events for Inner City Outreach. His father came from a long line of ranchers in West Texas, and the Adamson family cattle brand, The Flying A, is the origin of the band’s name. He chased his songwriting dreams to Nashville and spent seven years honing his craft. Eventually, Stuart Adamson returned to Texas and started The Flyin’ A’s.
Hilary Adamson’s family moved from LaCrosse, Wisconsin, to Austin when she was 5 years old. After high school, she moved to Lubbock to pursue a degree in music by day while cutting her teeth as a backup singer for local blues and country bands by night. Returning home to Austin after college, she continued singing background vocals and started recording demos for local songwriters. She set her sights on finding her voice as a songwriter, leading her to the Kerrville Folk Festival’s famous songwriting school. It is there where her collaboration with Stuart Adamson began.
“The combined influences of gospel, jazz, country, blues and Texas songwriting greats were woven into the tapestry of her formative years and shine through the eclectic mix found in her songwriting and vocal expression,” the press release states.
Schreiner University’s “Music and Conversation” is intended to be instructive as well as entertaining. Much like “Inside the Actors Studio” with James Lipton, artists discuss and explain the art and craft behind their songwriting and demonstrate these concepts through their performance. The program is included in the curriculum of several of Schreiner’s undergraduate classes and university faculty, staff and students are encouraged to attend.
For more info, contact William Davis, dean of faculty, at wdavis@schreiner.edu or 830-792-7415.
