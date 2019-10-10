Auditions for Fredericksburg Theater Company’s “A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play” will be next week.
Auditions will be at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 14 and 15, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
Auditioners must prepare two minutes of an up-tempo show tune. A CD and MP3 player will be available. A keyboard will be available for those bringing accompanists. A capella auditions will not be accepted.
There will be light movement auditions, and scenes from the script will be read. The ability to create vocal characterizations and tap dancing experience is a plus. Scripts are available to be checked out from the FTC Box Office.
The production involves a handful of actors bringing dozens of characters to the stage.
For more information, send messages to Steve Reily at steve@fredericksburgtheater.org with the subject line “Christmas Auditions.”
SCHEDULE
Rehearsals will begin with a read-through of the script on Oct. 17. Regular rehearsals will begin on Oct 21, Monday through Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. and ending around 9 p.m.
The first two weeks of rehearsal will be spent working solely on music.
Rehearsals will expand to include Friday’s beginning Nov. 11. No rehearsals are scheduled for Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving.
Performances will be weekends, Dec. 13-22: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.
All cast members will be required to attend the technical rehearsals on Dec. 9 to 12, as well as all performance dates.
Characters include Freddie Silmore, age 40s-60s; Harry “Jazzbo” Hawood, age 30s-50s; Sally Applewhite, age 30s-40s; and Lana Sherwood, age 30s-50s.
ABOUT THE SHOW
Charles Dickens’s holiday classic comes to life as a live, 1940s radio broadcast, complete with holiday tunes, vintage commercials for fruitcake, the magic of live sound effects and musical underscoring.
A handful of actors bring dozens of characters to the stage, as the familiar story unfolds: Three ghosts take Ebenezer Scrooge on a thrilling journey to teach him the true meaning of Christmas.
According to a press release, it is a charming take on a family favorite that will leave no one saying “Bah Humbug.”
CHARACTERS
FREDDIE FILMORE (age: 40s-60s) voices multiple characters including Ebenezer Scrooge and Santa Claus.
HARRY “JAZZBO” HAYWOOD (age: 30s-50s) voices multiple characters including Bob Cratchit, Young Scrooge, and Tiny Tim.
SALLY APPLEEWHITE (age: 30s-40s) voices multiple characters, including Scrooge’s sister Fan and lost love Belle.
LANA SHERWOOD (age 30s -50s) voices multiple characters, including The Ghost of Christmas Past and Cratchit’s daughter, Martha.
