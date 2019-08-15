High-energy music with a Texas flavor will be on tap at Roddy Tree Ranch this Saturday.
Two Tons of Steel, which has honed its rockabilly-honky-tonk sound over the last 25 years, will headline the show. The Tail Gators, also a Texas-based band, will open.
Roddy Tree Ranch is a family-friendly outdoor venue equipped with lots of fans and plenty of room to move around and dance. There are tables for groups to reserve, and Saturday will feature “gorditas galore,” custom-made with chicken, beef and guacamole. There also will be wine and beer. Attendees are invited to dress casually.
“I would wear a bathing suit if it was me,” quipped Kevin Geil, front man for Two Tons of Steel. “I’ll be in boots and a cowboy hat.”
Two Tons of Steel is about to wrap up its series of Two Ton Tuesdays shows at the well-known Gruene Hall venue in New Braunfels; next Tuesday is the last show in the series, which started in June.
It’s been a long time since the band has been to Kerrville, Geil said. The group has been on tour throughout the state lately, and will travel to Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois next month.
“We’re a touring band,” Geil said. “It’s nice to be close to home.”
Based in Austin, The Tail Gators specialize in rock, swamp rock and Cajun blues.
“They’re incredible,” said Roddy Tree promoter James Harvey. “We have two incredible acts in one night.”
ABOUT TWO TONS OF STEEL
Before there was Americana, before there was Texas Country, Two Tons of Steel front man Kevin Geil and his original band, Dead Crickets, rocked a sound that blended the best of musical worlds and pushed the envelope of “Texas” sound with a signature brand of high-energy country meets punk, earning them the prestigious Ameripolitan Music Awards’ Honky Tonk Group of the Year in 2019.
The San Antonio-based group packed the small bars and local hangouts and quickly became the Alamo City’s most-loved band, earning them a spot on the cover of Billboard Magazine in 1996. It was the beginning of a 20- year journey for Geil and the four-piece ensemble.
Releasing “Two Tons Of Steel” in 1994 and “Crazy For My Baby” in 1995 on Blue Fire Records, a sponsorship deal with Lone Star Beer quickly followed. Dead Crickets, renamed Two Tons of Steel in 1996, began traveling outside of Texas, including stops at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn., the National Theater in Havana, Cuba, and European tours, to greet fans who had embraced their Texas-born sound. In 1996 they released “Oh No!” on their independent label, Big Bellied Records.” They followed up the passion project with a live recording at the legendary Gruene Hall in Gruene, taped during a Two Ton Tuesday Show in 1998.
In 2019, the band will mark 24 years of “Two Ton Tuesday Live from Gruene Hall.” The summer-long event has drawn more than 250,000 fans since it began its annual run in 1995.
The popular concert series was captured in “Two Ton Tuesday Live,” a DVD-CD combo released on Palo Duro Records in 2006. Also that year, the band’s first national release, “Vegas,” produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Lloyd Maines on the Palo Duro label, took them to No. 7 on the Americana Music Charts and was one of the top 20 releases of 2006. Two Tons released “Not That Lucky” in 2009. The album peaked at No. 4 on the Americana Music Charts and has made Two Tons of Steel a band to watch in 2013.
Along the way, the band has collected a number of awards. To date, Two Tons has cleaned up at home, winning Band of the Year on 12 separate occasions and Album of the Year for its self-titled debut. Two Tons has also been named Best Country Band by the San Antonio Current 10 times. Geil also has nabbed ‘Best Male Vocal’ honors four times.
Two Tons of Steel’s reach extends beyond their live gigs. In 2003, the band was filmed during a “Two Ton Tuesday” gig for the IMAX film, “Texas: The Big Picture,” which can be seen daily at the IMAX Theatre in the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin and has been seen as far away as Japan. The band also has been featured as supporting characters in award-winning author Karen Kendall’s romance novel, “First Date.” The group has appeared over a dozen times on the Grand Ole’ Opry in Nashville.
Two Tons Of Steel, Kevin Geil, Jake “Sidecar” Marchese on upright bass, Will Owen Gage on lead guitar and Rich Alsorta on drums continues to push the musical lines with its current release “Gone” produced by Lloyd Maines in 2018.
