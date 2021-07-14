FREDERICKSBURG — Auditions for Fredericksburg Theater Co.’s fall romantic comedy “Same Time, Next Year,” will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 Highway 87 South in Fredericksburg. Auditions will be held by reading scenes from the script. Scripts will be available to be checked out from the FTC Box Office starting Monday, July 19.
Twenty-five years of manners and morals are hilariously and touchingly played out in this Tony award-winning romantic comedy. In 1951, at a small California inn, George and Doris meet for the first time. The pair decide to meet at the inn every year for a romantic retreat, away from their respective spouses and families. In the decades that follow, both George and Doris face their own personal struggles and hardships, and together they develop a level of love and intimacy that exceeds their expectations.
