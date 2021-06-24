Point plans auditions for ‘Nobody’s Perfect’

Point plans auditions for ‘Nobody’s Perfect’

INGRAM — The Point Theatre will be host auditions for “Nobody’s Perfect” at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, and 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 28.

Director Jeffery Hensel is looking for one man age 30s-40s, one man age 60s-70s, one woman age 30s-40s and one woman age late teens-early 20s. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.