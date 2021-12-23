Devil’s Sinkhole to participate in ‘America’s 1st Day Hike’ program

The Devil’s Sinkhole in Rocksprings is inviting hikers to enjoy a free tour of the largest one-chamber cave in Texas as the park participates in “America’s First Day Hike” on Jan. 1. For details, visit www.devilssinkhole.com.
ROCKSPRINGS — The volunteers of the Devil’s Sinkhole State Natural Area will once again start their new year of tours by participating in the nationwide “America’s First Day Hike” program created by the nation’s state parks directors.
Many other Texas state parks, though certainly not all, will have similar free hiking activities.
