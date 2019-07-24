It’s almost time to break out the hair crimper and stirrup pants.
Playhouse 2000 will hold a throw-back party to celebrate the sounds of the 1980s.t
Vocalists Lisa Rock and Melissa Minyard are coming to town with their four-piece band and a show called “’80s Night Out” that pays tribute to lady rockers such as Pat Benatar, Irene Cara and Whitney Houston at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Cailloux Theater.
From her home base in Chicago, Lisa Rock has toured the country for a decade with her show, “Close To You: The Music of The Carpenters.” She performed a tribute to Karen Carpenter at the Cailloux Theater in 2014.
Now, Lisa has paired up with Broadway’s Melissa Minyard, from the original cast of “Les Misérables,” to offer an evening full of hits such as “Flash Dance (“What A Feeling”),” “Love Is A Battlefield,” “Material Girl,” “How Will I know” and many more.
Tickets to see “’80’s Night Out” are available from $16 to $25, and reservations are available at the Cailloux Theater Box Office by telephone at 830-896-9393, or online at www.caillouxtheater.com. A convenience fee applies to online orders.
The Cailloux Theater is at 910 Main St. in Kerrville, where parking is free and pre-show dinner and after-show drinks are both within walking distance.
For more information, on Playhouse2000 and its other productions, visit www.playhouse2000.com.
