The Guadalupe Watercolor Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Forum of the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center.
The watercolor demonstration will be given by Robin Hegemier, a life-long Texan who lives in Dripping Springs.
Hegemier specializes in acrylic, watercolor, collage and stained glass art. After a career in mechanical design/drafting, teaching and even stand-up comedy, she turned her creativity into an art career now spanning 28 years. Her sense of humor is most evident in her animal paintings and witty titles.
Hegemier’s subjects include landscapes, animals and botanical themes. Currently she is working on her “Barnyard Brawl” series, featuring various four-legged residents of ranches and farms, and another series titled “Trees and Their Seasonal Wardrobes.”
Hegemier said she enjoys incorporating a bit of an abstract slant, bold colors or a sense of amusement into her paintings. She is captivated by the movement of water mediums and the depth and texture collage adds to the surface.
Her work has been shown in juried exhibitions in Austin, Wimberley and San Antonio. Her paintings have been featured in Splash 13: Best of Watercolor; the Cover of Awakenings, Austin; Best of Fredericksburg 2013; and River Runners Magazine 2014.
Currently, her work can be seen at The Good Art Co. in Fredericksburg, Rivers Edge Gallery in Kerrville and Sunset Canyon Pottery in Dripping Springs.
The Guadalupe Watercolor Group meetings are free and open to visitors and guests.
