Ten Tenors sharing the ‘Love’ in Boerne

“Love is in the Air” as the Ten Tenors take the stage at the Boerne Champion High School auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 24. The 10 members from Australia and New Zealand will sing classic love songs, romantic ballads and famous arias with their signature brand of 10-part harmonies. Tickets are available at www.BoernePerformingArts.com.
BOERNE — The Ten Tenors will make their fifth appearance with Boerne Performing Arts on Thursday, Feb. 24, as part of BPA’s 10th anniversary season.
“Because February is a love-themed month, it is the ideal time to have them here for a romance-filled performance of ‘Love is in the Air,’ packed with favorite love songs, ballads and arias,” a BPA spokesperson said in a press release. “The evening will be a perfect opportunity for lovebirds and anyone who enjoys a feel-good romantic tune to come and enjoy an evening’s entertainment from the world-class musical artists featuring the signature 10-part harmonies that have made them a beloved musical group around the world.”
