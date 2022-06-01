Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’ opens Friday on Point stage

The cast of “Rumors,” a play by Neil Simon, just before the start of rehearsal Monday. They are, from left, Samuel Bigott as Officer Welch, Molly Sims as Officer Pudney, Becca Bigott as Claire Ganz, Jason Rittiman as Lenny Ganz, Emily DeZarn as Chris Gorman, Ken DeZarn as Ken Gorman, Emery Dorman as Cassie Cooper, Daniel Bigott as Glenn Cooper, Brandon Cunningham as Ernie Cusak and Sarah Derousseau as Cookie Cusak. The play runs June 3-25 at the Point Theatre in Ingram.
INGRAM — The Point Theatre will present Neil Simon’s “Rumors,” a farce in two acts, beginning Friday night and continuing through June 25.
The show tells the story of four couples who attend an anniversary party for the deputy mayor of New York City. They soon discover there are no servants, the hostess is missing, and the deputy mayor has shot himself (only a flesh wound).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.