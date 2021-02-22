The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library announced story times will resume.
Preschool Storytime is geared toward ages 3-5 and includes new and classic picture books, flannel board, songs and movement activities with a craft to finish up each session. Preschool Storytime will resume Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 10 a.m. and will be held every Wednesday through May.
Lap-Sit Storytime is geared towards children ages 2 and under and includes songs, rhymes, movement activities and picture books with playtime to finish up each session. Lap-Sit Storytime will resume Monday, March 1, at 10 a.m. and will be held every Monday through May.
Both programs run approximately 45 minutes and are held in the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library’s meeting room. Children who learn to love books and stories will be more successful readers, and storytime participation promotes listening and motor skills, a release from the city of Kerrville read.
Masks and social distancing are required. Register either by visiting the library website at https://www.kerrvilletx.gov or call the reference desk at 830-258-1274. The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is at 505 Water St. in Kerrville.
