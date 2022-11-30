‘Sanders Family Christmas’ opens Friday at VK Garage Theater

Rehearsing for “A Sanders Family Christmas,” opening Friday at the VK Garage Theater, are, from left, Maggie Meek, Kevin Nixon, David Cummings and Rebekah Remlinger. The four local actors portray members of The Sanders Family singers, sharing traditional sounds of a gospel Christmas in the holiday production.
Playhouse 2000, Kerrville’s Community Theater, will present the holiday musical “A Sanders Family Christmas,” a rollicking, feel-good, traditional gospel celebration of the season, for three weekends. Shows will begin Friday, Dec. 2, in the VK Garage Theater.
“A Sanders Family Christmas” is the sequel to the popular musical “Smoke on the Mountain,” featuring the talented Sanders family of bluegrass/gospel performers and their appearance at the Baptist Church in quaint Mount Pleasant, North Carolina.
