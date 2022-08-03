Comfort Music in the Park on tap Tuesday

COMFORT — The Anthony Garcia Band will perform at Comfort Music in the Park beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the gazebo at Comfort Park, 630 Texas 27 in Comfort.
The Anthony Garcia Band is from Austin and first performed together in April 2021. Since then, the band has performed and venues and at festivals throughout the Hill Country and will be traveling to Switzerland at the end of the month to play the Zug Jazz Festival followed by shows in the Zurich area.
