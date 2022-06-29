Hunt artists offer free 3-day fine art show

HUNT — The Hunt Community Fine Art Show and Sale will debut this weekend at the Hunt Preservation Pavilion. The show — open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday, Sunday and Monday — will feature the works of 14 local artists, including pottery, oils, pastels, watercolor, ceramics, reclaimed wood furniture, handmade jewelry and wood carving.
“We have been looking for an opportunity to organize the diverse talents of artists located in our community,” said Nancy Huffman, event chair. “Attendees certainly will be impressed with not only the quality of the arts and crafts, but additionally there are small and large pieces in all price ranges — truly something for everyone.”
