Emily Freudigman, violist with Camerata San Antonio, admits that August Klughardt might not be a familiar name to all classical music followers. So chances are Klughardt’s Piano Quintet in G Minor with Viktor Valkov on piano will be a new adventure for musicians and listeners alike.
“We can always count on Viktor to suggest something few may have heard of,” said Freudigman. “But it’s always a great piece. This piano quintet is stereotypical romantic in its style, and so we wanted to pair it with the most ‘capital R’ Romantic composer, Schumann.”
Camerata San Antonio will perform “UNABASHED” in Kerrville at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4.
The concert also is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, in Boerne.
Michael Fink, writing the program notes for Camerata SA, notes that Klughardt was a contemporary and admirer of both Liszt and Wagner. The Piano Quintet in G Minor’s premier in 1884 propelled Klughardt to international celebrity in his own right.
The piece itself features “heroic themes” that echo and return, with the “spirit of Schumann” hanging over it.
That reference to Robert Schumann is appropriate, as this concert also features Schumann’s String Quartet in A Major.
It also marks the return of violinist Matthew Zerweck to the group after being away to honor other commitments. In addition to Zerweck and Emily Freudigman, the Grammy Award-nominated classical music chamber includes Anastasia Parker, violin; Ken Freudigman, cello; and Viktor Valkov, piano.
Tickets are $20 for adults; $8 for students. They can be purchased in advance at www.cameratasa.org, or paid at the door.
Kerrville performances are at the Rodman Steele Recital Hall in Junkin Worship Center, Schreiner University, 2100 Memorial Blvd.
Boerne concerts are in First United Methodist Church, 205 James St.
The final season concert is “Blueprint,” featuring Beethoven, set for 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21 in Kerrville and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22 in Boerne.
Ticket information, complete concert schedule and programs are available online at cameratasa.org.
