Former NYC fireman speaks on ‘Sept. 11, 20 Years Later’ at next DRT meeting

William “Bill” Groneman III stands in front of the wreckage of the north pedestrian bridge, which connected the World Trade Center complex with the World Financial Center. Groneman is holding a flag flown at the Alamo on Sept. 11, 2001.
The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas will host speaker William “Bill” Groneman III on Feb. 28. His subject will be “Sept. 11, 20 Years Later.”
Groneman was born in New York and grew up in the New York City neighborhood of Howard Beach. After graduating from Archbishop Molloy High School, he earned his BA in history in 1974 from Manhattan College. He achieved his goal of entering the New York City Fire Department in 1977, after working for three years as a uniformed court officer in New York City Criminal Court.
