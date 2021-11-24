The Schreiner Mansion in downtown Kerrville will be decorated for the season — in full Victorian charm — and open for special Holiday Guided Tours on five days in December. The event will benefit Hill Country Youth Orchestras.
Courtesy of the Cailloux Foundation
Hill Country Youth Orchestras provides music education to children in the Hill Country. It is the only tuition-free orchesta program in the country.
Sounds of the holiday season will fill the historic Schreiner Mansion — decorated for the season in Victorian charm — as it opens for the annual Holiday Guided Tours, with this year’s event to benefit the Hill Country Youth Orchestras.
All proceeds will go to help pay for music education programs for youth on the Kerrville, Fredericksburg and Boerne HCYO campuses.
