Noted historian, collector offers look at F’burg’s Easter Fires Legend and Pageant

FREDERICKSBURG — The Gillespie County Historical Society and Pioneer Museum invite all members and community friends to hear the story of Fredericksburg’s Easter Fires Legend and Pageant, told by local historian Glen Treibs, during a special event on Tuesday, April 19, at the Sanctuary Social Hall, 312 W. San Antonio St., in Fredericksburg.
Doors will open at 6 p.m., and guests can enjoy the “Cookie Jar” social prior to the program which will begin at 6:30 p.m.
