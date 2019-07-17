Parents and students are invited to EntertainMART this month to learn more about how to optimize learning and meet the author of “How Your Brain Works and How to Make it Work SMARTER.”
The book’s author, Andrea Stehle, of San Antonio, will be at the store, 501 Main St., on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 from noon-3 p.m.
A 32-year veteran educator, Stehle will share her expertise and talk about her recent publication, which is a full-color workbook designed to help students improve their study skills through a process called metacognition. Metacognition is a process of thinking about thinking, which allows students at all levels to find out how their particular brains learn new things, which in turn allows them to discover what study methods work best for them.
The book includes suggestions as well as a step-by-step process to help kids improve academically and includes concepts such as dual encoding, multiple intelligences, active learning, smart goals, time quadrants, knowledge monitoring, the role of mistakes in learning and the secrets to effectively using flashcards.
Stehle is a graduate of the University of Texas and specialized in metacognition while earning her MdS from Walden University in 2014. She has taught student success classes at the middle school, high school and college levels. She began as the student success advisor at Stevens High School in San Antonio, and went on to teach the educational foundations course to entering freshmen at Palo Alto college. Her recent work is at BASIS Shavano in San Antonio, a charter school recognized for the success of its advanced placement program. She was tasked with helping middle school students learn the study skills necessary to prepare for their first AP tests in eighth grade. Her students requested she turn the lessons into a book.
Stehle is spending time in Kerr County this summer to participate in the Point Theatre’s production of “Mamma Mia!” with her daughter, who is one of the participating interns.
Stehle is available to teach students and teachers about metacognition through workshops and in-services, and can be reached at magistrastehle@gmail.com.
