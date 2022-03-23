Tickets on sale for ‘Disney’s Descendants: The Musical’

Cassidy Kothmann, left, as Mal, and Kenley Keihne as Maleficent rehearse a scene from “Disney Descendants,” based on the runaway-hit Disney Channel original movie musical. The production runs April 1-3 at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 S., Fredericksburg.
FREDERICKSBURG — Opening April 1 at the Fredericksburg Theater Company is the Fredericksburg Theater Academy production of “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.” The hit Disney Channel musical will have three shows at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 S., Fredericksburg: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 1-2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
Based on the popular Disney Channel original movie, “Descendants” is a musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the film. In the present-day kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.