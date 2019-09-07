Kerrville’s parks and recreation department will host the inaugural Kerrville River Festival today to celebrate the 130th birthday of the city.
“Along with celebrating the 130th birthday for the city of Kerrville, we are excited to announce that after our headliner, Bart Crow, we will be celebrating this event with a fireworks show,” said Courtney LaQuey, tourism and event coordinator.
Attendees also will see free live performances by Derek Spence with his Tribute to George Strait, as well as Phineus Reb and Kris Jones.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Coolers are allowed, but outside alcohol is prohibited. Glass containers, smoking (including e-cigarettes) and pets are prohibited.
Sponsors include Schreiner University, James Avery, Inn of the Hills, and the Y.O. Ranch Hotel.
Gates for the event will open at 2 p.m. with live music beginning at 3:15 p.m. at Louise Hays Park, 202 Thompson Drive.
For safety, Louise Hays Park will be closed to vehicular traffic all day with the exception of legally marked handicapped vehicles. Free covered parking is available in the downtown parking garage.
The River Trail will be closed from Francisco Lemos Street through Tranquility Island starting at 6 p.m. for the fireworks show. The public may enjoy the use of the island until this time. The trail will re-open after the fireworks are over.
For details, call 830-257-7300, email recreation@
kerrvilletx.gov or visit kerrvilletx.gov.
