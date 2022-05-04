The Arcadia Live theater will debut the first show in a new six-month comedy series, Laugh Therapy, tonight at 7 p.m. Headlining the event is award-winning comedian Billy D. Washington, who has been a force to be reckoned with in comedy since 1991.
With his “low-key intensity and dead on humor,” as described by the Denver Post, coupled with his clever piano musings, it’s clear to see his influence on the world of stand-up today.
