A Grammy Award-nominated string quartet will perform Russsian chamber music in Kerrville this month.
Camerata San Antonio will perform Weinberg’s “Capriccio, Op. 11” Arensky’s “String Quartet in G Major” and Thaikovsky’s “Piano Trio in A Minor at Schreiner University’s Steele Recital Hall at 3 p.m. Sept. 28.
Tickets, which are $20 for adults and $8 for students, can be purchased in advance online at www.cameratasa.org Event signs will be posted. Parking is free in the West Lot.
The chamber music ensemble features Kenneth Freudigman on cello; Anastasia Parker and Matthew Zerweck on violin; Emily Watkins Freudigman on viola; and Viktor Valkov on piano.
This year marks the 15th anniversary season for Camerata San Antonio, a flexible chamber music ensemble presenting six impeccably prepared and curated concert programs per season in San Antonio, Kerrville and Boerne.
Members of the ensemble have visited Kerrville often over the years for concerts and youth master classes. The group has offered feedback to local students of the Hill Country Youth Orchestras and offered kids the opportunity to perform on stage.
(0) comments
