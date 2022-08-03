Comedy canine cabaret coming to Cailloux

Mutts Gone Nuts, a family-friendly “canine cabaret” for all ages, will bring their nine rescued and highly trained friends to the Cailloux Theater on Saturday, Oct. 8, in a show to benefit Kerrville Pets Alive!
Playhouse 2000 is bringing a nationally touring, family-oriented event to the Cailloux Theater for a show to benefit animal support organization Kerrville Pets Alive! Mutts Gone Nuts will offer an afternoon of hilarious animal antics at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
Mutts Gone Nuts is a family-friendly, 75-minute show created by veteran comedy-juggling team Scott and Joan Houghton, who have performed their duo act Jessie & James on variety stages from Tokyo to Las Vegas over the past 20 years.
