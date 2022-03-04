Clinic to focus on pecan grafting, production

A Pecan Grafting Clinic hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is scheduled for March 30 at at William Rector’s Orchard. The clinic will be from 10 a.m. to noon and will be an informative and educational opportunity for pecan producers interested in grafting pecans, according to a spokesperson for the local AgriLife Extension office.
“General Tree Health and Management” will be covered by Larry Stein, Extension horticulturist from Uvalde.
