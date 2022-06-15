HCAF hosts Saturday ‘Life Drawing’ sessions

Beginning Saturday, July 2, the Hill Country Arts Foundation will offer Saturday Morning Life Drawing in the gallery of the Duncan-McAshan Visual Arts Center. Each Saturday, artists are invited to drop in for the uninstructed, open studio session from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The first Saturday of each month will feature a costumed figure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.