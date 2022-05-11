Bandera museum hosts author of ‘Texas Gold Rushes’

Author Raymond V. Carter Jr. explores a Hill Country cave while researching his new book, “Texas Gold Rushes: 450 Years of Prospecting and Mining for Gold and Silver in the Texas Hill Country.” Carter will sign copies of his book in Bandera on Thursday.
The Hill Country has always been a place that attracts the wanderer, explorer and adventurer. Stories have been told about explorers from the early Spanish conquistadors to Jim Bowie of the Alamo seeking gold and silver in the hills, and now Bandera writer and historian Raymond V. Carter Jr. has written a book separating the legends from the facts.
Carter’s “Texas Gold Rushes: 450 Years of Prospecting and Mining for Gold and Silver in the Texas Hill Country” is the culmination of years of research that began with a bedtime story told by his grandfather, Pete Coffman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.