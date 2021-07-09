Dale Watson bringing his ‘Ameripolitan’ sound to Arcadia Live

Dale Watson and his Lone Stars will perform at Arcadia Live on Friday, July 16.

 Courtesy

Dubbed “the silver pompadoured, baritone beltin’, Lone Star beer drinkin’, honky-tonk hellraiser” by The Austin Chronicle, Dale Watson and his Lone Stars will light up the Arcadia Live dance floor on Friday, July 16.

A keeper of the true country music flame, the Austin-based honky-tonker carries on in the tradition with his “Ameripolitan” brand of American roots music.

