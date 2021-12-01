Symphony to livestream tonight’s holiday concert

The Symphony of the Hills performs with a Christmas choir in 2019. For tonight’s “Holiday Hopes” concert, the symphony will welcome 50 singers from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Some tickets are still available for the performance, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater.
As a gift to the community, the Symphony of the Hills will offer a free livestream of its “Holiday Hopes” concert, set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
This promises to be a special concert, as more than 50 singers from the University of Texas at San Antonio will join the 60-piece orchestra on stage, according to Eugene Dowdy, conductor and musical director of Symphony of the Hills.
