The Symphony of the Hills will present a musical program that is “Out of This World”
for its annual pops concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
Everyone is welcome to attend the wine reception in the lobby at 6:30 p.m.
The program features themes from blockbuster films that are also works of great music able to stand on their own in the concert hall, according to Gene Dowdy, conductor and artistic director. One example is “Thus Spake Zarathustra,” by Richard Strauss, that was used in Stanley Kubrick’s groundbreaking movie “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
“Everyone will recognize that piece, with its powerful and palpable fanfare,” Dowdy said. “Then there are the works of John Williams, from ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Jurassic Park.’ That is just great music.”
Other highlights are from “Wicked,” “Apollo 13” and “The Wizard of Oz.”
Dowdy said the program will “save the best for last,” with “Jupiter” from “The Planets,” by Gustav Holst.
Good seats are still available for this concert, starting at $25. For information and tickets, visit www.symphonyofthehills.org, call 830-792-7469, or email info@symphonyofthehills.org.
Tickets may also be purchased from the box office prior to the concert. Students can purchase any seats remaining 10 minutes before the concert begins for $10.
This concert is sponsored by Cecil Atkission Motors and funded in part by the National Endowment for the Arts.
Symphony of the Hills concerts are funded through season ticket sales, corporate and individual donations, grants and other assistance, and program advertising. Orchestra musicians come from the Hill Country area and include professionals, Schreiner University faculty and advanced music students.
