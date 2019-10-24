Country music performers Charlie Daniels and Scooter Brown, among others, are coming to The Backyard at Fritztown in Fredericksburg, on Nov. 11.
The Scooter Brown Band was formed in 2005 and played mainly in and around Houston. It wasn’t until 2009 with the release of their first studio album that they gained a notable presence in the Texas music scene.
The band released additional albums and has toured the U.S., headlining shows and opening for some of the biggest names in the business, including Charlie Daniels Band, Travis Tritt, Lee Roy Parnell and the Marshall Tucker Band.
With two of the members being former military, the band spends a lot of time doing work for veteran support organizations like Base Camp 40 - Warriors in the Wild, Lone Survivor Foundation and the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation.
Defined as modern southern rock, the band released American Son in August 2017 and was named by Rolling Stone as a country “Artist to Watch” in December 2017.
For more information, visit scooterbrownband.com.
Daniels began his career playing bluegrass music with the Misty Mountain Boys. After moving to Nashville in 1967, he began making a name for himself as a songwriter, session musician and producer. Elvis Presley recorded a tune Charlie co-wrote titled “It Hurts Me,” which was released on the flip side of “Kissin’ Cousins.” He played on such landmark albums as Bob Dylan’s Nashville Skyline and tried his hand at producing the Youngbloods’ Elephant Mountain and Ride the Wind. His own unique voice as an artist emerged as Charlie recorded his self-titled solo album in 1970 for Capitol Records. Two years later he formed the Charlie Daniels Band and the group scored its first hit with the top ten “Uneasy Rider.”
Also performing in the same concert will be Copper Chief, based out of South Austin.
Copper Chief, which features three-part vocal harmonies, is comprised of Mike Valliere (vocals, guitar), Rio Tripiano (vocals, lead guitar), Justin Lusk (vocals, bass), and John Jammall II (drums).
The band draws from musical styles such as roots, rock ‘n’ roll, country, soul, swamp, psychedelic, and blues. For more information about the group, visit https://www.copperchiefmusic.com/about-us.
Tickets for the Nov. 1 concert range from $30 to $1,500 depending on seating. For tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2PfyfES.
The venue is at 2254 US 87 in Fredericksburg.
