The Fredericksburg Dance Company will present a holiday double feature of “The Nutcracker” and “Coppélia” this weekend at the Fredericksburg Theater Company, 1668 U.S. 87 South, with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Both are abridged classical ballets of holiday classics.
“The Nutcracker” is a traditional favorite, which will highlight the students at FDC.
FDC will present the Hill Country’s first performance of the classical ballet, “Coppélia.” This humorous ballet will feature two professional dancers in lead roles.
Carlos Hernandez will dance the role of Franz in “Coppelia.” Hernandez is principal dancer with the Jalisco Ballet and earned honorable mention at the National Contest of Classical and Contemporary Dance of Mexico.
Summer Reed, who will dance the role of Swanhilda, has studied under the former principal dancer of the Bolshoi Ballet. Reed has danced with the Kentucky Ballet Theater and the Grand Rapids Ballet Company, performing as soloist and corps de ballet in many classical and neo-classical productions. She now shares her passion for ballet technique with students across the country.
Tickets are available online at fredericksburgtheater.org, or by calling 888-669-7114. Adults are $29, and 17 and younger are $12.
