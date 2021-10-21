The Cleverlys deliver evening of fun Thursday

INGRAM — The faux family band The Cleverlys will bring their one-of-a-kind blend of comedy and music to local audiences at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, on the Point Theatre’s outdoor stage.
Coming from a remote part of the Ozark Mountains, the band is made up of Digger Cleverly and his nephews, Ricky Lloyd, Sock, DVD and Cub. They have traveled the globe — if the globe only consisted of the United States — performing at music venues and some of the nation’s largest festivals such as Stagecoach, Telluride, CMA Music Fest and even the Grand Ole Opry.
