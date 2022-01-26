Playhouse 2000 has announced a change in a concert planned for early February. The Cailloux Performances presentation of “Classic Nashville Live” has been rescheduled due to COVID complications for the tour.
“Late Friday, we received notice that, due to COVID-related concerns, Jason Petty and the cast of ‘Classic Nashville Live’ were forced to postpone their appearances in Texas,” said Jeffrey Brown, executive director of Playhouse 2000. “Their Kerrville stop had been scheduled for Feb. 5.”
