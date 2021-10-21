Jaston Williams bringing holiday show to F’burg

FREDERICKSBURG — Tickets are on sale now for the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s special event “Blood and Holly: Christmas West of the Pecos.” Written, directed and performed by “Greater Tuna” star Jaston Williams, “Blood and Holly” opens Friday, Nov. 5, and will have three performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 S. U.S. 87, in Fredericksburg.
In this new one-man show, Williams remembers Christmas in childhood as a warped hybrid of Toyland and Franco’s Spain. Meet the elderly sisters without any eyebrows, the house cat driven crazy by Christmas decorations and a gift list that includes rubber knives, moist towelettes and teeth.
