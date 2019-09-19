Camerata San Antonio, the Grammy Award-nominated classical chamber music ensemble, opens its 2019-20 season with “Virtuosity,” a paean to Russian chamber music.
The performance will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, in Kerrville, and in Boerne at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.
“‘Virtuosity’ is on display in Russian chamber music in our season opener,” said Ken Freudigman, artistic director and co-founder of the chamber group. “We will present Tchaikovsky’s monumental piano trio, plus Arensky’s exciting G major string quartet and Weinberg’s ‘Capriccio,’ performed by the Camerata San Antonio String Quartet and our powerhouse pianist, Viktor Valkov.”
Tickets are $20 for adults and $8 for students and can be purchased at www. cameratasa.org. Season and Flex tickets also are available.
The Kerrville performance is at the Rodman Steele Recital Hall in Junkin Worship Center, Schreiner University, 2100 Memorial Blvd. Free parking is offered in the West Lot, with shuttle carts provided.
In Boerne, the ensemble performs at First United Methodist Church, 205 James St.
They also will perform in San Antonio at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the University of the Incarnate Word Concert Hall, 4301 Broadway.
Camerata San Antonio is a flexible chamber music ensemble presenting five concert programs per season in San Antonio, Kerrville and Boerne.
Camerata performers include:
• Kenneth Freudigman, who is principal cello of the San Antonio Symphony and conductor of YOSA’s Symphony Orchestra.
• Emily Watkins Freudigman, who is assistant principal viola of the San Antonio Symphony.
• Anastasia Parker, who is a violinist with the San Antonio Symphony.
• Matthew Zerweck, who is former assistant concertmaster of the San Antonio Symphony and now leads the San Antonio Sinfonietta as concertmaster and soloist.
• Viktor Valkov, who is winner of the New Orleans International Piano Competition and has performed with symphonies around the world.
For more information, visit www.cameratasa.org.
