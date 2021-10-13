FREDERICKSBURG — Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 18 for the Fredericksburg Theater Academy’s fall musical “Rock of Ages: Youth Edition.”
This junior version of the Broadway rock musical opens Friday, Oct. 29, and will have three performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 S. U.S. 87, in Fredericksburg. FTA is the youth education division of the Fredericksburg Theater Company.
