Grammy-winner brings his Cajun tunes to Ingram

Wayne Toups will perform his signature Cajun accordion music, for which he has won multiple awards, including a Grammy, at his first-time appearance at Roddy Tree Ranch on Saturday.
In 2009, he earned Album of the Year from Offbeat magazine. In 2010, he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. In 2011, he entered both the Gulf Coast Hall of Fame and the Cajun French Music Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
