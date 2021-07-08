Grammy-winner brings his Cajun tunes to Ingram

Grammy award winner Wayne Toups will perform at Lazy Days Canteen at Roddy Tree Ranch on Saturday. Attendees are invited to enjoy Cajun music with Cajun/Creole cuisine.

 Courtesy photo

Wayne Toups will perform his signature Cajun accordion music, for which he has won multiple awards, including a Grammy, at his first-time appearance at Roddy Tree Ranch on Saturday.

In 2009, he earned Album of the Year from Offbeat magazine. In 2010, he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame. In 2011, he entered both the Gulf Coast Hall of Fame and the Cajun French Music Hall of Fame. He is also a member of the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame.

