‘Scrooge’ opens Dec. 10 in F’burg

Ryan Hoover, left, as Ghost of Christmas Present, and Jeryl Hoover, as Ebenezer Scrooge, rehearse a scene from “Scrooge,” Leslie Bricusse’s musical stage version of the classic Charles Dickens tale. The show opens Dec. 10 at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater in Fredericksburg. For details, visit www.fredericksburgtheater.org or call 888-669-7114.
FREDERICKSBURG — Tickets are now on sale for “Scrooge,” Fredericksburg Theater Company’s holiday musical. The show will have nine performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 S., Fredericksburg, beginning Dec. 10.
In 1970, renowned writer/composer/lyricist Leslie Bricusse adapted the classic Charles Dickens tale “A Christmas Carol” into the hit screen musical “Scrooge,” starring Albert Finney. This stage version, based on the film with the addition of six new songs, will star FTC Founder Jeryl Hoover as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge who repents his past life when visited by three successive Christmas spirits.
