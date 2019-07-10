A photography exhibit featuring work from the Hill Country Camera Club opens today in the Avery Gallery at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center.
The exhibit — “Photo-quest 2019” — features varying subject matter and techniques. Most of the work is for sale.
The show is open through Aug. 10. The public is invited to a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The photographers will be on hand for the event, and guests can enjoy hors d’oeuvres and wine. Attendees also will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite photo to win the “People’s Choice Award.”
Kerr Arts and Cultural Center is at 228 Earl Garrett St. The center is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
For details, go to hill
countrycameraclub.com, or call KACC at 830-895-2911.
