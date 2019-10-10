Hill Country fans of the music of the Electric Light Orchestra will have the opportunity to see and hear one of its few tribute bands when A New World Record performs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Cailloux Theater, 910 Main St.
This is one of the top ELO tribute bands working, according to Nigel Holland, who has spent three years preparing the act.
“There are not that many tribute bands for ELO, because there is so much to their music,” he said. “We are bringing out fans in their 40s, 50s and 60s, and they are bringing their children.”
The eight-piece ensemble will be augmented by a live string quartet to recreate the sound and look of the original group.
ELO sold more than 50 million records that featured 15 Top 20 hits, including “Evil Woman,” “Livin’ Thing,” “Turn to Stone,” “Telephone Line” and “Strange Magic.”
Tickets may be reserved in advance at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, by calling 830-896-9393, or online at www.CaillouxTheater.com. Tickets also are available at the Kerrville Visitors Center.
Prices start at $25, with best seats at $45. All students and children receive a 40% discount.
Videos of the act are online at anewworldrecord.com.
The Cailloux Performances are designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences, according to Jeffrey Brown, executive director of the Cailloux.
The season schedule also includes:
• Nov. 16: John Davidson
• Dec. 7: The Four C Notes
• Feb. 14: One Night In Memphis
• March 21: Celtic Angels Ireland
