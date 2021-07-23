The San Antonio Gear Grinders Car Club will celebrate its 70th anniversary with the Classy Chassis Top 20 Open Car Show from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Wild Ass “Hey” Barn, 101 Rowland Drive, Kerrville.
Car enthusiasts are invited to register their vehicles for the show. Early registration is $25 and will continue through 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31. Day-of-show registration is $30.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
