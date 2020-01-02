Country music legend Bill Anderson will perform live in concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville.
“Whispering” Bill Anderson is a legendary songwriter-singer who has recorded more than 40 albums. He has 36 Top Ten hits, with seven No. 1 songs. Anderson’s hits include “World of Make Believe,” “Sometimes,” “City Lights,” “Once A Day,” “Still, Po’ Folks” and “Wish You Were Here.”
He is a long-time member and host of the Grand Ole Opry and star of his own television show. In addition, Anderson has hosted television game shows, acted in a network soap opera and been a spokesman for a nationwide restaurant chain.
His backup group, The Po’ Folks Band, is considered one of the finest instrumental and vocal groups in the business.
Ticket prices range for $20 to $45 and may be reserved in advance at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, by calling 830-896-9393, or online at www.CaillouxTheater.com.
