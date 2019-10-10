Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. Monday for the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s sixth annual fundraiser, “Return to the Cabaret!”
The production will play one night only, at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 U.S. 87 South, Fredericksburg.
The show stars guest performer Donald Braswell II with the Three Tenors of San Antonio, alos including William Chapman and Timothy Brit.
A top-five finalist in the 2008 Season of “America’s Got Talent,” Braswell’s tenor voice has thrilled audiences across the U.S and the world, according to a press release from FTC.
The theater’s annual fundraiser will feature a silent auction, raffle, food and drinks. All proceeds will benefit FTC, a nonprofit organization.
ABOUT THE SINGER
Braswell was born and raised in a quiet town in north of San Antonio. The fourth child of performing artist parents, he was already singing at the age of 7 in local theaters with his mother. Throughout his teens, he became heavily involved in local theater productions and sought to further his acting and musical aspirations after high school.
Upon graduation from high school, Braswell planned to attend the University of Texas in Austin to study petroleum geology. It was at this time that he was urged to audition for, and was awarded, a full scholarship to study at the renowned Juilliard School in New York City.
Following his college/conservatory years, Braswell was selected as one of the winners of the Liederkranz Foundation Vocal Competition and also was awarded an artist grant from the Licia Albanese-Puccini Foundation International Vocal Competition.
As a result of his involvement with the Licia Albanese-Puccini Foundation, Braswell was privileged to study with the Franco Corelli. He also was privileged to be a student of Franco Bertacci. To this day, Braswell attributes his study of voice to Bertacci’s technique.
Following his studies, Braswell embarked upon the development of a career as a young operatic tenor, singing lead roles in regional theaters throughout the U.S. and Europe. He was making huge strides as a young professional and becoming a well-known veteran and was on the brink of major opportunities when tragedy struck.
During a series of performances in 1995 in the United Kingdom, Donald was hit by a car while riding a bicycle.
He suffered severe damage to the soft tissue in his throat and was told by medical professionals that he might not be able to sing — or even speak normally — again.
Braswell was determined to beat the odds, and he spent the next few years working diligently to regain the normal use of his voice.
THE DETAILS
Tickets for “Return to the Cabaret!” are $29 for regular seating and $75 for table seating for two.
Tickets go on sale Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. and can be purchased online at www.fredericksburgtheater.org or by calling the box office at 830-997-3588.
The theater box office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. An answering machine will answer call after hours.
Without a means of survival he and his wife moved away from New York, back to their home state, Texas to start again. With a great deal of faith, determination, and hard work, Donald has overcome the physical obstacles that he was told he might always have and now makes his way back to the performance stage. He placed as one of the Top 5 out of over 300,000 who tried out for the hit television show America’s Got Talent in 2008. Since his success on the show he has once again been catapulted into a performing arts career that is taking him on a new journey performing for audiences everywhere.
Since this time, Donald Braswell has performed in his own Variety Show at The Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas Nevada, Television appearance on The Today Show, TBN Appearances, PBS Concerts and PBS Sponsored Artist, USA performance tours, and National fundraisers for those in Need, Symphony Pops Concerts around the nation, Concerts in Mexico, Carnegie Hall, Radio and Television guest appearances around the nation. He was the lead role in a new musical called “The Centurion” which was performed in Pennsylvania during 2012 to all sold out audiences. Mr. Braswell has been involved in a Florida Circuit Tour for 2012, 2013 and 2014 and 2015 for communities all over the State of Florida. More can learned about Donald Braswell at www.donaldbraswell.com.
Executive Director Steve Reily anticipates the performance to sell out soon. “Last time Donald performed at FTC it sold out quickly,” said Reily. “Everyone in attendance was thrilled with the show. Mr. Braswell is an exceptional talent and we are honored to have him perform at FTC.”
