Kroc Center hosts free Easter fest

Families are invited to join in the fun at the annual Salvation Army Easter Eggstravaganza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 16, at the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive.
The free community event will feature fun for all ages, including games, arts and crafts, face painting, a cake walk, bounce houses and selfies with the Easter bunny.
