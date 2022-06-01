Tickets on sale Monday for FTC’s ‘Mary Poppins’

FREDERICKSBURG — The box office opens to the public at 9 a.m. Monday, June 6, for the Fredericksburg Theater Company’s summer musical, “Disney’s Mary Poppins.” The ever-popular stage version of the classic Disney film opens June 17 for nine performances at the Steve W. Shepherd Theater, 1668 S. U.S. 87, Fredericksburg.
“Mary Poppins” is based on the classic 1964 Disney film and the similarly titled series of children’s books by P.L. Travers. The stage version incorporates the popular songs composed by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, such as “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” “A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Supercalifragilisticexpiali-docious.” The script was written by Julian Fellowes, best known as the creator, writer and executive producer of the multiple award-winning television series “Downton Abbey.”
