Local author Robert Ward will be on hand to sign copies of his novel, “The Tiger Snapped Back,” at EntertainMart, 501 Main St., from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29.
Ward said he drew on his experience in the nuclear industry while writing the book.
He described the novel as a realistic scenario involving a terrorist group that acquires radioactive, bomb-making material.
