Chorale serves up Broadway faves at April 30 concert

As Kerrville’s community chorus, the Hill Country Chorale will wrap up its 20th season with a concert at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 30. The chorale will sing a myriad of Broadway show tunes the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive.
The program will include solos, duets, trios and the entire chorus recalling pieces from “Evita,” “Showboat,” “Les Miserables,” “My Fair Lady” and other musicals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.