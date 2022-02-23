INGRAM — Auditions for the Point Theatre’s upcoming production of “Drinking Habits” will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. Anyone interested in trying out for a part in the comedy by Tom Smith is invited to attend one of the auditions.
In “Drinking Habits,” two nuns at the Sisters of Perpetual Sewing have secretly been making wine to keep the convent’s doors open, but reporters Paul and Sally are hot on their trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.