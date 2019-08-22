Actors needed
Audtions will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 7 for the Hill Country Arts Foundation’s production of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Performances will be Friday and Saturday nights Nov. 22 to Dec. 8 and Sunday matinees on Dec. 1 and 8.
For a list of parts and tips on how to prepare, visit http://www.hcaf.com/theatre/
2019-auditions/.
Symphony to present ‘graceful music’
The first concert of Symphony of the Hills’ 2019-20 season will be “Swan Songs,” slated for 7:30 p.m. Oct. 3.
The symphony will perform:
• “Prelude to Act III of Lohengrin,” Wilhelm Richard Wagner (1813-1883)
• “Concerto No. 1 for Cello in C Major,” Joseph Haydn (1732-1809)
• “The Swan” from” Carnival of the Animals,” Camille St. Saens (1835-1921)
• “Overture for the End of a Century,” Libby Larsen (1950- )
• “Suite from Swan Lake,” Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (1840-1893)
Ticket, which range in price from $25 to $55 depending on seating, are available at http://www.symphonyofthehills.org/season-tickets/# or by calling 830-792-7469.
‘Flight’ exhibit continues
An exhibit celebrating flights of fantasy and the imagination continues at the Hill Country Arts Foundation, 120 Point Theater Road, until Sept. 13.
The exhibit features art by James Broderick, professor emeritus of the University of Texas. He taught for 37 years and for 32 of those served as administrator of art programs.
His mediums include drawing, painting and photography.
